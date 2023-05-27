Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Denmark creates $133 million fund to invest in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2023 9:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has launched a new program to aid Ukraine - an investment fund with 1 billion Danish kroner ($133 million), Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on May 27.

The new program was announced at Ukraine's investment forum in Copenhagen, attended by Ukrainian and Danish ministers.

The fund will finance public and private projects in Ukraine that draw on Danish technology and expertise, the announcement said.

Deputy Economy Minister Oleksandr Hryban said Ukraine is interested in having Danish companies participating in renewable energy, construction materials, utilities reconstruction and military technology.

There were no specific details about how the fund will operate.

Denmark has so far provided $1.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine and $212 million in humanitarian aid.

The country is interested in helping Ukraine rebuild the damage done by Russia's invasion.

During the forum, Denmark also announced it would fund two agricultural pilot projects by lending 25 million euros to agribusiness firm Nibulon and 15 million euros to agricultural company Agrofusion, both of which had losses due to the invasion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.