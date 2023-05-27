Denmark creates $133 million fund to invest in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has launched a new program to aid Ukraine - an investment fund with 1 billion Danish kroner ($133 million), Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on May 27.

The new program was announced at Ukraine's investment forum in Copenhagen, attended by Ukrainian and Danish ministers.

The fund will finance public and private projects in Ukraine that draw on Danish technology and expertise, the announcement said.

Deputy Economy Minister Oleksandr Hryban said Ukraine is interested in having Danish companies participating in renewable energy, construction materials, utilities reconstruction and military technology.

There were no specific details about how the fund will operate.

Denmark has so far provided $1.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine and $212 million in humanitarian aid.

The country is interested in helping Ukraine rebuild the damage done by Russia's invasion.

During the forum, Denmark also announced it would fund two agricultural pilot projects by lending 25 million euros to agribusiness firm Nibulon and 15 million euros to agricultural company Agrofusion, both of which had losses due to the invasion.