Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Denmark and Norway to jointly transfer 8,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2023 10:10 PM 1 min read
Denmark and Norway will jointly transfer 8,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on April 3.

Denmark is assembling Norwegian 155mm artillery shells with compatible Danish metallic charges, fuzes, and fuze tubes, the ministry wrote.

According to the ministry's statement, the artillery shells are to be used with the 19 Ceasar self-propelled howitzers that have been already pledged to Ukraine in January. The systems are expected to be shipped along with the ammunition.

"Timely military assistance from partners is the key to bringing our joint victory closer," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on April 3, thanking Denmark and Norway for their military aid.

Denmark has provided a total of over $900 million in aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the Danish Defense Ministry.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
First it was the tanks, now it’s the fighter jets. As Ukraine braces for another possible major Russian offensive in the upcoming weeks, Western leaders are yet again coming up with a variety of excuses why this time, they cannot justify supplying F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
