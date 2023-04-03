Denmark and Norway to jointly transfer 8,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark and Norway will jointly transfer 8,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on April 3.

Denmark is assembling Norwegian 155mm artillery shells with compatible Danish metallic charges, fuzes, and fuze tubes, the ministry wrote.

According to the ministry's statement, the artillery shells are to be used with the 19 Ceasar self-propelled howitzers that have been already pledged to Ukraine in January. The systems are expected to be shipped along with the ammunition.

"Timely military assistance from partners is the key to bringing our joint victory closer," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on April 3, thanking Denmark and Norway for their military aid.

Denmark has provided a total of over $900 million in aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the Danish Defense Ministry.