Denmark to provide Ukraine with another $2.6 billion in military aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will increase its spending on defense assistance to Ukraine by 17.9 billion Danish kroner (about $2.6 billion) in 2023-2024, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in an interview with DR.

"The war in Ukraine is at a very critical time with a serious situation on the battlefield, and therefore Ukraine needs all the support it can possibly get," Frederiksen told the Danish public broadcaster.

Denmark's military aid to Kyiv is financed through the Ukraine Fund, created in March 2023. The Danish parliament initially agreed to contribute about $1 billion to it.

The need to increase the financing came up as 70% of the fund has already been used, DR wrote.

"The Ukraine fund is about to be emptied because we are one of the countries that help Ukraine a lot, and therefore we have decided to put in a large number of billions this year. But next year, Denmark will be one of those countries as well," added Frederiksen.

"This major contribution will further strengthen the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the short and medium term," President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted, thanking the Danish government for the decision.

Earlier, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced that Denmark had launched a new program to help Ukraine - an investment fund with 1 billion Danish kroner ($133 million).