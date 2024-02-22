Denmark announces $247 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will provide Ukraine with another defense aid package worth 1.7 billion Danish kroner (around $247 million) that includes ammunition and drone equipment, among other things, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 22.

Demark has been one of Ukraine’s key supporters throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, which will soon enter its third year. Denmark has recently decided to deliver all the artillery rounds from its stockpiles to Ukraine.

As part of the latest aid package, Denmark will reportedly finance the procurement of 15,000 out of 800,000 artillery shells Czechia has found in third countries and proposed to send Ukraine.

The 155 mm artillery ammunition financed by Denmark is expected to be delivered to Ukraine within a few months, according to the Danish ministry.

The aid package also includes materiel and ammunition for Ukraine's air defense, mine clearance, and drones, as well as radars, communication equipment, and other drone equipment.

"The war in Ukraine is entering its third year, and here, the continued military support for Ukraine is completely decisive for the outcome of the war,” said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

“That is why I am happy that, in cooperation with close partners and with broad support from the Danish Parliament, we are now making another significant contribution to the Ukrainians on the battlefield, who are fighting for not only Ukraine's freedom but the security of all of Europe."

This is Denmark’s 15th defense aid package committed to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.