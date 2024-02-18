Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Denmark, Artillery
Edit post

PM says Denmark to donate all its artillery to Ukraine

by Alexander Khrebet February 18, 2024 3:12 PM 3 min read
The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (C) speaks at the Ukrainian Lunch at the Munich Security Conference alongside former Secretary of State of the U.S. Hillary Clinton (L) and the Buldgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov (R) on Feb. 17, 2024. (Nicolas Lobet/Valentyna Rostovikova/VictorPinchukFoundation)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has decided to deliver all the artillery rounds from its stockpiles to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the Ukrainian Lunch at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17.

Artillery shells are among the most crucial military supplies for Ukraine, as they are used daily in high numbers on the Ukrainian battlefields.

“If you ask Ukrainians, they are asking us for ammunition now, artillery now. From the Danish side, we decided to donate our entire artillery,” Frederiksen said.

“There is still ammunition in European stocks. This is not a question of only production because we have the weapons, we have ammunition, we have air defense that we don’t have to use ourselves at the moment that we should deliver to Ukraine.”

Frederiksen did not specify how many artillery shells Denmark has in its stockpiles.

“Russia does not want peace with us. They are destabilizing the Western world from many different angles -- in the Arctic region, the Balkans, and Africa - with disinformation, cyberattacks, hybrid war, and obviously in Ukraine,” she said.

The EU has said that it would be able to deliver only half of the promised 1 million shells by the March deadline, while defense assistance from the U.S., including artillery support, is held up by domestic political disputes.

Bloomberg: Umerov says Ukraine has increasingly ‘critical’ shortage of artillery shells
Ukraine is currently unable to fire more than 2,000 shells per day, around a third of Russia’s average daily shell usage, said Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, according to Bloomberg.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, recently said that the EU aims to deliver more than 1 million shells to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

The same day, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Czechia identified around 800,000 artillery rounds abroad that could be sent to Ukraine within weeks if provided funding from other partners.

“We have identified at this point half a million rounds of 155 mm caliber and another 300,000 rounds of 122 mm caliber, which we will be able to deliver within weeks if we quickly find funding for that activity,” Pavel told the Munich Security Conference without specifying from which countries the purchases would be sourced.

He also said that Prague would turn to the U.S., Germany, Sweden, and others who could contribute to this effort.

As the EU countries sent all the shells they could from their standing stocks, the next step was to produce or purchase new ones to ship to Ukraine and refill their arsenals.

Seeing the EU failing on its promise to Kyiv, Czechia has begun pushing a plan to finance the purchase of 450,000 shells outside the bloc jointly, Politico reported on Feb. 1. Prague reportedly suggested that Europe could turn to arm companies in South Korea, Turkey, or South Africa.

Plans to buy ammunition from outside the bloc continue to face opposition from France, Greece, and Cyprus. While Paris hopes to boost its domestic defense industry, Greece and Cyprus do not wish to buy arms from Turkish producers, given their tense relations with Ankara.

Russia’s use of North Korean ballistic missiles not a sign of Moscow’s depleted domestic capacity
Russia’s missile campaign against Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure is no longer limited by the rate of domestic production as North Korea becomes its top weapons supplier. Pyongyang has allegedly sent Moscow more than 1 million artillery rounds and the mass strikes on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 provided
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 AM

Biden: US Congress to blame for fall of Avdiivka.

"This morning, Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months," the White House statement said.
12:01 AM

Dutch PM: Russia is 'nothing compared to the collective EU economy.'

The EU's collective economic power is by far superior to Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 17 in an interview at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, adding that European nations must invest more in defense and support for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.