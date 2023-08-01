Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Defense Ministry: Russia concentrating attacks in Kupiansk, Lyman, Svatove directions

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2023 6:49 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armored carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fierce battles are underway on the eastern front as Russian forces attempt to stop Ukraine's advance towards Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 1.  

The Russian military continues to concentrate its personnel and equipment in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Svatove directions, she said.

Russia is launching assaults to pull Ukrainian troops away from Bakhmut and stop the Ukrainian advance. However, the attempts are unsuccessful, Maliar added.

Russia has been concentrating forces in the area since mid-July. Kupiansk was liberated in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022. Lyman, in Donetsk Oblast, was liberated just weeks later, but Svatove remains under Russian occupation.

According to Maliar, in the Bakhmut direction Ukrainian troops "are dealing with heavy artillery fire, mining, and strong enemy resistance," and there is an increase in incoming shelling "in all eastern directions."

On July 29, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian forces were continuing counteroffensive operations on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian military reported gains on July 25 after Russian forces retreated from the village of Andriivka, located south of Bakhmut.

Endless Russian assaults near Kreminna test Ukraine’s defenses
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the full names or deployed positions of the Ukrainian soldiers interviewed in the story due to security concerns amid the ongoing war. Donetsk Oblast – The narrow, partly destroyed road through the Serebrianskyi Forest in the northern part of Do…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
