General Staff: Russia retreats from Andriivka as Ukraine makes gains near Bakhmut

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 25, 2023 1:13 PM 1 min read
Servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000), towards Russian positions at a front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region on June 15, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have retreated from their positions in Andriivka to the south of Bakhmut following a Ukrainian offensive operation, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces spokesperson Andrii Kovalov said during a briefing on July 25.

Ukraine is conducting offensive operations both north and south of the city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk Oblast.

Around Bakhmut, Kovalov said that the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the areas south of Ivanivske, west of Klishchiivka, and northwest of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Kovalov reported on July 19 that Russian forces were pushed out from their positions near the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Ukrainian troops were also successful in the direction of Staromaiorske, where they drove out Russian forces, according to the General Staff.

Staromaiorske is located on the southern front, in the far west of Donestk Oblast.

The troops are "entrenched at the achieved boundaries," while Russian forces "continue to put up strong resistance, moves their units, and use reserves," Kovalov added at the briefing.

