Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive operations in 3 sectors of front line, advance near Bakhmut

by Olena Goncharova July 29, 2023 6:44 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment that Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar also said on July 27 that Ukrainian forces continued advancing south of Bakhmut. A Russian military blogger claimed on the next day that Ukrainian forces advanced near Kurdiumivka and Andriivka.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces continued ground attacks along the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border near Staromayorske and Urozhaine (nine kilometers south of Velyka Novosilka) and Urozhaine.

A Ukrainian source claimed that Ukrainian forces have advanced to within 10-12 kilometers of the main Russian defensive line in the Berdiansk direction. Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian ground attacks near Robotyne, Verbove , and Pyatykhatky in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian “Vostok” Battalion Commander Alexander Khodakovsky said that Ukrainian forces can conduct strikes against the full depth of defending Russian forces and that these strikes are killing Russian commanders and degrading Russian command and control.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment (7th VDV Division) refused to go to combat near Staromaiorske due to heavy Russian losses and Ukrainian battlefield victories.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
