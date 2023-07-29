ISW: Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive operations in 3 sectors of front line, advance near Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment that Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar also said on July 27 that Ukrainian forces continued advancing south of Bakhmut. A Russian military blogger claimed on the next day that Ukrainian forces advanced near Kurdiumivka and Andriivka.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces continued ground attacks along the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border near Staromayorske and Urozhaine (nine kilometers south of Velyka Novosilka) and Urozhaine.

A Ukrainian source claimed that Ukrainian forces have advanced to within 10-12 kilometers of the main Russian defensive line in the Berdiansk direction. Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian ground attacks near Robotyne, Verbove , and Pyatykhatky in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian “Vostok” Battalion Commander Alexander Khodakovsky said that Ukrainian forces can conduct strikes against the full depth of defending Russian forces and that these strikes are killing Russian commanders and degrading Russian command and control.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment (7th VDV Division) refused to go to combat near Staromaiorske due to heavy Russian losses and Ukrainian battlefield victories.