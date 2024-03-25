Skip to content
Defense Ministry: More than 2,000 Russian missiles downed over Ukraine since start of all-out war

by Kateryna Denisova March 25, 2024 5:14 PM 2 min read
Remains of a Russian Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Fragments of various types of weapons are currently being studied at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Armed Forces shot down more than 2,000 cruise and ballistic Russian missiles since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Ministry reported on March 25.

Another two ballistic missiles, launched from occupied Crimea, were shot down over Kyiv on March 25 following multiple explosions, according to the Air Force. Debris fell in the Solomianskyi and Pechersk districts, damaging a three-story building in the latter.

At least two people have been reportedly injured, and eight others suffered from shock. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Moscow has launched over 8,000 missiles and more than 4,600 drones against Ukraine as of Feb. 22 since its all-out war, said Yurii Ihnat, a former spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force.

"That's a result of the titanic work of Ukrainian air defenders. Thousands of lives were saved by modern air defense systems provided by our partners," the ministry wrote on X, reporting on the destroyed targets.

Over the past week, Moscow launched several large-scale attacks on Ukraine's cities, including energy infrastructure. Around 190 missiles, 140 Shahed-type drones, and 700 aerial bombs were used, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 24. Local authorities reported multiple injured and killed civilians.

Ukrainian officials urged Western allies to provide Kyiv with more weapons, including air defense systems and missiles, to protect Ukrainian cities from regular strikes.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
7:41 AM

ISW: Russian officials propose more anti-migrant policies in response to Moscow shooting.

Russian State Duma lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet suggested implementing restrictions on migrant entry into Russia in response to the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack. Sheremet claimed that Western intelligence agencies were potentially exploiting migrants to orchestrate terrorist activities within Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment.
3:46 AM

Russia attacks 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck three communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 24. At least 50 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
