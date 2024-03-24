Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Missile attack, Drone attack, Air defense, Energy, Russia's attacks on energy, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky: Russia launched nearly 190 missiles, 140 drones at Ukraine in last week

by Dominic Culverwell and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2024 12:20 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening address on March 24, 2024. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia launched close to 190 missiles, 140 Shahed drones, and 700 aerial bombs at Ukraine over the last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on March 24.

The president noted that restoration work is underway following a large-scale attack on energy infrastructure on March 22.

Electricity supply has been restored to citizens in some regions following the attack which left 1.5 million people without power. More than 200,000 homes remain without stable power in the city of Kharkiv and one district in Kharkiv Oblast, Zelenksy said.

Russian forces targeted over 130 energy infrastructure facilities on March 21-22 and critically damaged one of the stations of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station.

Zelensky thanked all of Ukraine’s defense and security forces for their efforts to protect Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted on March 22 that Russia hopes to collapse Ukraine’s energy grid as the country struggles with air defense shortages.

Zelenky announced in his evening address that he recently spoke with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems.

At the same time, he noted that the EU approved a 5 billion euro ($5.4 billion) Ukraine Assistance Fund which will bolster the country’s defense. He also pointed to positive results in military support packages in the last week, including artillery, drones, and armored vehicles.

Russia launched another massive missile and drone attack on March 24, targeting critical infrastructure and leaving thousands without heating, local governors reported.

Russian forces fired 29 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed drones in a large-scale attack targeting eight regions in the west, center, north, and south of Ukraine, the Air Force said.

Ukraine intercepted 18 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed drones, according to the report.

Southern Command: Russia almost doubled FPV drone attacks
Russian forces deployed 234 FPV drones in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts over the past day.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:30 PM

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces fired at a residential building at 9.30 a.m. injuring two women. The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.
5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.