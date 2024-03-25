Skip to content
Zelensky, Kuleba urge allies to send more air defenses after Russian strike on Kyiv

by Kateryna Denisova March 25, 2024 4:10 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks while visiting with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Staten Island University Hospital in New York City on Sept. 18, 2023. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western allies to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems following Russia's missile strike against Kyiv on March 25.  

Two ballistic missiles, launched from occupied Crimea, were shot down over Ukraine’s capital following multiple explosions, according to the Air Force. Debris fell in the Solomyanskyi and Pechersk districts, damaging a three-story building in the latter.

At least two people have been reportedly injured, and eight others suffered from shock. The rescue operation is ongoing.

"This (air defense systems) provide safety for our cities and save lives. All of us who respect and protect life must put an end to this terror," Zelensky said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a video on X that purported to show children running for cover during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv. The explosions were heard almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the city.

"This is a reminder that Ukraine urgently requires more air defense, particularly Patriot systems, and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack," Kuleba wrote.

Ukraine faces an ongoing ammunition shortage, with the country being in dire need of shells and missiles, as U.S. aid to Kyiv worth roughly $60 billion remains stalled due to divisions in Congress.  

Munitions for some of Ukraine's air defense systems may be nearly used up by the end of March, the Washington Post reported on March 15, citing unnamed Western officials.

"Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose," U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, wrote on X following the recent Russian attack on the capital.

Over the past week, Russia launched several large-scale attacks on Ukraine's cities, including energy infrastructure. Around 190 missiles, 140 Shahed-type drones, and 700 aerial bombs were used, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 24. Local authorities reported multiple injured and killed civilians.

Kateryna Denisova

Author: Kateryna Denisova
7:41 AM

ISW: Russian officials propose more anti-migrant policies in response to Moscow shooting.

Russian State Duma lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet suggested implementing restrictions on migrant entry into Russia in response to the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack. Sheremet claimed that Western intelligence agencies were potentially exploiting migrants to orchestrate terrorist activities within Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment.
3:46 AM

Russia attacks 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck three communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 24. At least 50 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
8:30 PM

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces fired at a residential building at 9.30 a.m. injuring two women. The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.
