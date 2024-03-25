Zelensky, Kuleba urge allies to send more air defenses after Russian strike on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western allies to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems following Russia's missile strike against Kyiv on March 25.

Two ballistic missiles, launched from occupied Crimea, were shot down over Ukraine’s capital following multiple explosions, according to the Air Force. Debris fell in the Solomyanskyi and Pechersk districts, damaging a three-story building in the latter.

At least two people have been reportedly injured, and eight others suffered from shock. The rescue operation is ongoing.

"This (air defense systems) provide safety for our cities and save lives. All of us who respect and protect life must put an end to this terror," Zelensky said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a video on X that purported to show children running for cover during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv. The explosions were heard almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the city.

"This is a reminder that Ukraine urgently requires more air defense, particularly Patriot systems, and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack," Kuleba wrote.

Children in Kyiv run for cover at 10:30 a.m. as deadly Russian ballistic missiles are shot down over the capital by air defense.



There are no atrocities Russian bastards would not commit, including an attempt of a ballistic strike at the heart of a multimillion city.



This is a… pic.twitter.com/uc19jrwFIg — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 25, 2024

Ukraine faces an ongoing ammunition shortage, with the country being in dire need of shells and missiles, as U.S. aid to Kyiv worth roughly $60 billion remains stalled due to divisions in Congress.

Munitions for some of Ukraine's air defense systems may be nearly used up by the end of March, the Washington Post reported on March 15, citing unnamed Western officials.

"Ukraine needs our assistance now. There is not a moment to lose," U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, wrote on X following the recent Russian attack on the capital.

Over the past week, Russia launched several large-scale attacks on Ukraine's cities, including energy infrastructure. Around 190 missiles, 140 Shahed-type drones, and 700 aerial bombs were used, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 24. Local authorities reported multiple injured and killed civilians.