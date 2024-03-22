3 killed, 27 injured in Zaporizhzhia as rescue operations conclude

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Search and rescue operations at the sites of a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 22 have ended, the State Emergency Service reported.

The attack reportedly killed three people, including a child. At least 27 people were wounded, including two children, according to the report.

A 35-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter are among those killed after Russian forces struck one of the city's residential areas.

Rescue operations concluded at around 7:15 p.m. local time.

Russia launched early on March 22 a large-scale drone and missile attacks against Ukraine early on March 22, targeting Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, and other regions, primarily aiming at the energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's defense systems reportedly downed 92 of 151 Russian aerial targets overnight. Regional authorities said that there were at least five killed and over 30 injured among the casualties reported so far.

Russian missiles struck Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station. Severe power outages have been reported across the country.

First responders extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. They will continue to disassemble and dismantle the destroyed structures tomorrow, according to the State Emergency Service.