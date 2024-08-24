Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Latvia, Rustem Umerov, drone coalition, War, Military aid
Edit post

Latvia to expand Drone Coalition, provide Ukraine $126 million in military support, defense minister says

by Dominic Culverwell and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 24, 2024 11:14 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds hold a joint press conference in Kyiv on Dec. 12, 2023. (Kaniuka Ruslan/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Latvia has pledged 112 million euros ($126 million) in military support to Ukraine this year and will help expand the Drone Coalition initiative, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook on Aug. 23.

Umerov met with Latvia’s Defense Minister Andris Spruds and discussed front-line developments and strengthening the Drone Coalition, which has united nearly 20 countries so far.

“Mr. Spruds expressed his willingness to work with other countries to attract them to the coalition and similar initiatives in support of Ukraine,” Umerov wrote.

Latvia, one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters, has committed to providing military support at the level of 0.25% of its GDP every year and will provide thousands of drones, Umerov added.
Spruds said on Aug. 22, that the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones and that Latvia has procured 2,700 drones in total under the coalition.

In May, Riga said it would invest around 20 million euros ($22 million) in the drone coalition this year, and a similar sum to the development of Latvia's own drone capabilities.

Along with the U.K., Latvia is the leader of the drone coalition, an allied initiative established to supply Ukrainian forces with this crucial capability.

The coalition was established in January to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Seven countries, apart from the founding states, have joined the alliance, including Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark.

Drones hit ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, media, officials say
Drones caused a fire and explosion at a facility on Aug. 24, Governor Aleksandr Gusev said. The Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that the explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in Ostrogozhsk, Voronezh Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:14 PM

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
