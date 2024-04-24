Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Drones, Latvia, European allies, Western aid
Latvian defense minister: Drone coalition raises over $535 million to buy drones for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova April 25, 2024 12:10 AM 1 min read
An operator carries a reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics during a test in Kyiv Oblast on Aug. 11, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone coalition co-led by the U.K. and Latvia has collected over 500 million euros ($535 million) to purchase drones for Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds wrote on X on April 24.

The drone coalition was established in January to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Seven countries, apart from the founding states, have joined the alliance, including Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark.

Denmark and the Netherlands announced a joint procurement of drones worth 400 million euros ($535 million), making the largest contribution to the coalition as of now, Spruds said.

According to the Latvian minister, Canada also allocated 70 million euros ($75 million), while Lithuania contributed 3 million euros ($3 million) and Latvia nearly 10 million euros ($11 million).

"This is only the beginning. The active negotiations with other countries of the drone coalition are continuing,"Spruds said.

Latvia previously announced that it would deliver 1 million euros ($1.1 million) worth of drones to Ukraine "soon."

Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada also announced in April new batchs of multi-mission and reconnaissance drones to be sent to Ukraine. Lithuania, in turn, allocated additional funds for Ukraine's first-person-view drone production, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
