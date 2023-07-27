Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Death toll of July 23 attack on Odesa rises to 2

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 27, 2023 1:47 PM 2 min read
The ruins of a house in Odesa destroyed by the Russian missile attacks on July 23, 2022, posted on Telegram on July 27, 2023 (Photo: Odesa City Council / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Odesa City Council said on July 27 that the body of a woman was found under the rubble of a building on Parkova street, bringing the death toll of the Russian attack to two.

Russian forces bombarded Odesa's historic center with 19 missiles during the night of July 23 in one of the most damaging attacks on the city since the start of the full-scale invasion.

As well as injuring at least 22 people, Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleksiy Kuleba reported that more 44 buildings were damaged, including 25 historic buildings, among them the historic Transfiguration Cathedral.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it targeted "facilities where terrorist acts against Russia were being prepared," Russian media reported on July 23.

In a statement released on July 23, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) highlighted that the intentional destruction of cultural sites may amount to a war crime, "as acknowledged also by the United Nations Security Council - of which the Russian Federation is a permanent member."

The attacks came after Moscow announced that it would not extend the Black Sea grain deal on July 17. Since July 18, Odesa and other ports along the coast of the Black Sea have been repeatedly attacked by Russia.

The U.K. Defense Ministry has said that its intelligence points to the Kremlin considering itself "less politically constrained" to strike Odesa and the surrounding region after the collapse of the deal.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
