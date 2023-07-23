Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 out of 19 missiles fired at Odesa Oblast overnight

by Daria Shulzhenko July 23, 2023 11:57 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian latest missile attack on Odesa on July 23. (Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine downed four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles and five Iskander short-range missiles fired at Odesa Oblast overnight on July 23, the country’s Air Force reported.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched a total of 19 missiles from the Black Sea and occupied Crimea, killing one person and injuring 19, including four children.

In its deadly strike on Ukraine's southern region, Russia used, according to Ukraine's Air Force:

  • five Oniks cruise missiles;
  • three Kh-22 cruise missiles;
  • four Kalibr cruise missiles;
  • five Iskander-K;
  • two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

As per usual, the Air Force didn't specify where the 10 missiles that weren't taken down hit.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said the attack destroyed or damaged six residential buildings, two architectural landmarks and dozens of cars.

The aftermath of the Russian latest missile attack on Odesa on July 23. (Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

The attack also caused significant damage to Odesa's historic Transfiguration Cathedral.

The cathedral was founded in 1794. The original building was destroyed by Soviet forces in 1936, and the new cathedral was established in 2003.

This is the latest in a series of attacks on Odesa that Russian forces have launched this week, targeting critical port and grain infrastructure following Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.