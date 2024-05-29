Death toll in Russia's May 25 attack on Kharkiv rises to 19, Governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll in Russia's May 25 attack on Kharkiv rose to 19 on May 29 after an injured man died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The man had suffered severe burns over 50% of his body as a result of the strike and ensuing fire, Syniehubov said.

Russia hit a building materials hypermarket, "Epicenter," in Kharkiv in the middle of the day on May 25, reportedly using two guided aerial bombs. A third unexploded bomb was later found at the scene.

Local authorities reported the following day that at least 16 people, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother, were killed, while other 44 people were injured.

As of May 27, Syniehubov said that the death toll had risen to 18, with another 48 injured.