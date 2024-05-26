Skip to content
Update: 14 killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv hypermarket

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2024 12:50 PM 2 min read
Smoke rises above the building materials hypermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine, hit by Russian bombing on May 25, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia’s May 25 strike on a building materials hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 14, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the afternoon of May 26.

Over 40 people are confirmed to have been wounded, and 16 more are considered missing, the National Police reported earlier the same day.

Two guided bombs hit the hypermarket in the middle of the day, causing a large-scale fire, according to Syniehubov.

According to a post on social media from President Volodymyr Zelensky, more than 200 people may have been inside the hypermarket at the time of the attack.

European Council President Charles Michel condemned the attack as "atrocious" in his post on X on May 26.

"Russia’s efforts to terrorize Ukrainian civilians as part of its war of aggression against Ukraine are criminal," Michel said.

"Together, we can stop Russia’s brutal attacks. We need to urgently advance on a comprehensive air defense solution for Ukraine."

Mere hours after the attack on the hypermarket, Russian forces launched a second strike on Kharkiv's city center, injuring at least 25 people.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast with a reported 30,000 troops.

According to Zelensky, Moscow's forces had managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Russian forces regularly conduct ground shelling and aerial attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast. Local Ukrainian authorities have also reported instances of civilian executions at the hands of Russian troops.

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:55 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 174 recorded explosions in the area. The village of Znob-Novhorodske endured the heaviest assault, with 59 explosions caused by Russian artillery, mortars, and Grad MLRS.
