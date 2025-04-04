The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Denmark, United States, Russia, Donald Trump, international law
Edit post

Danish PM decries US threats to annex Greenland

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 4, 2025 6:50 AM 2 min read
Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister of Denmark, speaks with the media at the special European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen slammed the U.S. on April 3 for its repeated threats to take over Greenland.

"You cannot annex another country... Not even with an argument about international security," Frederiksen said on April 3 in response to inflammatory remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump and the White House administration threatening to assume control of Greenland.

"This is not only about Greenland or Denmark... This is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over the generations," Frederiksen added.

On March 29, Trump said there is a "good possibility" the U.S. could annex Greenland without using military force, but did not rule it out. "We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%," Trump said.

Frederiksen described the U.S. threats to annex Greenland as a shock to the many years of cooperation between Denmark and the U.S.

"When you demand to take over a part of the Kingdom of Denmark’s territory, when we are met by pressure and by threats from our closest ally, what are we to believe in about the country that we have admired for so many years?" Frederiksen said.

On March 29, when asked what the annexation of Greenland would signal to Russia, which has been illegally occupying Ukrainian lands since 2014, Trump said that was not a concern.

"I don't really think about that. I don't really care. Greenland's a very separate subject, very different. It's international peace. It's international security and strength," Trump said.

Greenland is a self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The territory is home to a U.S. military base and vast reserves of mineral wealth.

Why I’m leaving Trump’s America — historian Marci Shore
Amid the drama and turmoil created by Donald Trump’s second presidency, three Yale University professors last week announced they would be leaving the U.S. for Canada over concerns about the increasingly authoritarian direction their country is heading in. “I could feel the reign of terror spiralin…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

6:50 AM

Danish PM decries US threats to annex Greenland.

"This is not only about Greenland or Denmark... This is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over the generations," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on April 3.
5:43 AM

Trump's team advises against calling Putin, NBC reports.

Trump may abruptly decide he wants to speak to Putin, but he has been advised against calling the Russian leader until Moscow communicates they agree to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, NBC News reported on April 3, citing administration officials.
8:10 PM

Ukraine receives 5,000 more Starlink terminals from Poland, minister says.

"Starlinks will help residents of the front-line territories to stay in touch: call relatives, call emergency services, read the news. Due to attacks and destruction of base stations in the de-occupied territories, regular communication is unavailable," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.
1:54 PM

US committed to NATO membership, Rubio says.

"As we speak right now, the United States is as active in NATO as it has ever been," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press briefing alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.