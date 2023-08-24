Ukraine wipes out Russian missile system in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea destroyed a Russian missile defense system, Ukraine's military intelligence announced on Aug. 23.

Ukrainian intelligence released video of the explosion, which occurred around 10 a.m. local time.

The blast wiped out a Russian long- and medium-range S-400 missile defense system known as "Triumph." According to Ukrainian intelligence, the entire system was destroyed, along with all missiles and personnel.

"Given the limited number of such systems in the enemy's arsenal, this is a painful blow to the occupiers' air defense system," the official statement read.

The S-400 anti-aircraft system could strike targets in air, on land, and at sea, and had the ability to hit aerial targets up to 250 miles away.

Russian authorities have not commented on the attack.

In an Aug. 23 interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukrainian forces are able to strike any target within occupied Crimea.

"We can reach the enemy absolutely anywhere," Budanov said.

Budanov also said that the liberation of Crimea was "impossible without military actions" and that residents of the occupied peninsula should help "create favorable conditions" for Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian forces have launched a number of successful strikes against key targets in Crimea this summer, including an attack on the Crimean Bridge. Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Aug. 22 that Russia has resorted to sinking ferries in the Kerch Strait in order to protect the bridge from further Ukrainian strikes.