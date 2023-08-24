Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine wipes out Russian missile system in occupied Crimea

by Abbey Fenbert August 24, 2023 5:49 AM 2 min read
Video screenshot of the explosion that destroyed a Russian S-400 missile defense system in occupied Crimea on Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo via Ukrainian Military Intelligence/Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea destroyed a Russian missile defense system, Ukraine's military intelligence announced on Aug. 23.

Ukrainian intelligence released video of the explosion, which occurred around 10 a.m. local time.

The blast wiped out a Russian long- and medium-range S-400 missile defense system known as "Triumph." According to Ukrainian intelligence, the entire system was destroyed, along with all missiles and personnel.

"Given the limited number of such systems in the enemy's arsenal, this is a painful blow to the occupiers' air defense system," the official statement read.

Kyiv, Moscow's opposing attitudes toward Soviet past shape two different futures
For Kyiv’s Motherland monument, 2023 marks an era of rebirth. In late July, the national landmark saw the Soviet hammer and sickle that once adorned its shield replaced with the tryzub, the Ukrainian trident. The rejuvenated monument was officially unveiled on Aug. 24, Ukrainian Independence Day.…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies

The S-400 anti-aircraft system could strike targets in air, on land, and at sea, and had the ability to hit aerial targets up to 250 miles away.  

Russian authorities have not commented on the attack.

In an Aug. 23 interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukrainian forces are able to strike any target within occupied Crimea.

"We can reach the enemy absolutely anywhere," Budanov said.

Budanov also said that the liberation of Crimea was "impossible without military actions" and that residents of the occupied peninsula should help "create favorable conditions" for Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian forces have launched a number of successful strikes against key targets in Crimea this summer, including an attack on the Crimean Bridge. Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Aug. 22 that Russia has resorted to sinking ferries in the Kerch Strait in order to protect the bridge from further Ukrainian strikes.

Invasion rooted in history: A review of Serhii Plokhy's 'The Russo-Ukrainian War'
For many people worldwide, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine appeared unprecedented and unthinkable. However, for those familiar with Ukrainian history, it unfortunately represented a familiar pattern. In his latest book, “The Russo-Ukrainian War: A Return to History,” the historian Serhii Plo…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

