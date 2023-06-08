Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
CNN: US officials say Ukraine advances near Bakhmut but suffers losses

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 8:05 PM 2 min read
Soldiers of the 59th Brigade of the Ukrainian army seen aboard a T-80 tank returning to base in Donetsk Oblast on May 9, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces achieved some success around Bakhmut but suffered "significant" losses in personnel and heavy equipment, CNN wrote on June 8, citing U.S. officials.

Although Kyiv's troops managed to overrun Russians in some areas, they encountered heavier resistance than expected, according to the report.

Russian troops prepared strong defensive lines, armed with anti-tank missiles, mortars, and grenades, and covered by mines in some areas.

Ukraine's losses included a number of U.S.-supplied MRAP armored personnel vehicles, which are designed to withstand mines and improvised explosive devices (IED).

Kyiv hasn't commented on the report.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported Ukrainian offensive operations near Bakhmut and "other places" on June 5. A day later, she announced advances of 100-1,600 meters in various parts of the eastern front.

On June 8, Maliar said that Russian forces are attempting to go on the offensive around Bakhmut and other areas in Donetsk Oblast but without success.

The battles in the country's east happen against the backdrop of media reports that Kyiv launched its long-awaited counteroffensive in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russia claimed that the counteroffensive began already on June 5, adding that its forces had successfully repelled it without providing evidence, while Ukraine's officials refuted their claim.

Inside assault training in Donbas: ‘If you want to survive — learn’
Editor’s Note: Soldiers in the story are introduced by their first names for security reasons amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. DONETSK OBLAST – Soldiers from Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade listened closely to the instructors as they practiced assault tactics before using them on the battlefiel…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

