Counteroffensive
Western media: Ukraine launches counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 4:49 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers ride in the back of a truck to a resting place after two months of fighting on the frontline near Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 30, 2022. (AFP/Getty Images)
Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia on June 8, ABC News reported, citing unnamed Ukrainian official sources, one of them supposedly close to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The hostilities are reportedly taking place in southeastern Ukraine, south of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine's troops include specialized attack units armed with Western weaponry and trained in NATO tactics, the Washington Post wrote.

Russian military bloggers also claim heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Kyiv's advance south in this direction may sever the land corridor between mainland Russia and occupied Crimea, thus cutting off Russian supply lines.

On June 3, Zelensky announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ready for the long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Russia claimed that the counteroffensive began already on June 5, adding that its forces had successfully repelled it without providing evidence.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry refuted Russia's claim, calling it a diversion effort. At the same time, the military reported advances in the Bakhmut direction and "other areas" on June 6.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says it’s shifting to offensive actions in Donetsk Oblast
Key developments on June 5: * Russian Defense Ministry claims to have defeated a large-scale Ukrainian counteroffensive in Donetsk Oblast, while Kyiv says it’s shifting to offensive actions “in some areas” * Network of sabotage agents backed by Ukraine likely responsible for drone attacks in Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
