Defense Ministry: Ukrainian forces advance on eastern front

Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations along the eastern front and made several advances on June 5, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Telegram.

Ukrainian troops advanced 200 to 1,600 meters in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Paraskoviivka, and 100 to 700 meters in the direction of Ivanivske and Klischiivka. In an earlier Telegram message, Maliar said that the Ukrainian military was moving along a fairly wide front towards Bakhmut.

Russia's Ministry of Defense previously announced that Ukraine had launched a counteroffensive in five areas along the front. Russia suggested that Ukraine committed six mechanized and two tank battalions to the fight, from the 23rd and 31st Mechanized Brigades.

The reports claimed to "soundly defeat" the Ukrainian attack with the loss of 16 Ukrainian tanks and over 250 personnel.

On June 4, the Institute for the Study of War concluded that the Ukrainian military conducted local ground attacks and "reportedly made limited tactical gains in western Donetsk Oblast and eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast."