Defense Ministry: Ukraine repels Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 5:35 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers ride on a BMP infantry fighting vehicle toward Bakhmut on May 20, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty Images)
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting military operations near Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 8.

In some areas, Russia is attempting to go on the offensive but without success, she said.

Russian forces are conducting air strikes in the Kupiansk and Shakhtarsk areas, and launching unsuccessful offensive near Avdiivka and Lyman.

A battle continues near Marinka, with Ukrainian forces repelling several attacks and inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces, according to Maliar.

Another engagement is taking place at Velyka Novosilka.

According to Maliar, Russia is on the defensive in the Orikhiv district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Earlier today, Western media reported that Ukraine has launched its long-awaited counteroffensive south of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Western media: Ukraine launches counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia on June 8, ABC News reported, citing unnamed Ukrainian official sources, one of them supposedly close to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
