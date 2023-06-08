Defense Ministry: Ukraine repels Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting military operations near Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 8.

In some areas, Russia is attempting to go on the offensive but without success, she said.

Russian forces are conducting air strikes in the Kupiansk and Shakhtarsk areas, and launching unsuccessful offensive near Avdiivka and Lyman.

A battle continues near Marinka, with Ukrainian forces repelling several attacks and inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces, according to Maliar.

Another engagement is taking place at Velyka Novosilka.

According to Maliar, Russia is on the defensive in the Orikhiv district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Earlier today, Western media reported that Ukraine has launched its long-awaited counteroffensive south of the city of Zaporizhzhia.