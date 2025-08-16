Become a member
'Clearly 1:0 to Putin' — European officials react to Alaska Summit

Abbey Fenbert
'Clearly 1:0 to Putin' — European officials react to Alaska Summit
European officials expressed disappointment and disgust on Aug. 16 after the much-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended with no ceasefire for Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke for nearly three hours in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug. 15 but failed to announce any major steps towards ending Russia's full-scale war.

Like Ukraine, Europe was blocked from participating in the Alaska Summit, which saw Trump roll out a red carpet to greet Putin and concluded in a joint press conference where both leaders agreed that the primary blame for the 2022 invasion rests with former U.S. President Joe Biden.

Officials from various European countries took to social media to share their reactions following the summit.

"Putin got his red carpet treatment with Trump, Trump got nothing," German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger wrote on X.

"As was to be feared: no ceasefire, no peace. No real progress — clearly 1:0 for Putin — no new sanctions. For the Ukrainians: nothing. For Europe: deeply disappointing."

During the post-summit press conference, Putin issued a cryptic warning for Kyiv and its European allies to not "disrupt the emerging progress" of the peace talks. He also said Russia's demands included "a fair balance in the field of security in Europe."

Dovile Sakaliene, Lithuania's defense minister, said that Putin's comments amounted to "gaslighting and veiled threats."

Sakaliene also noted that throughout the day of the summit, Russia continued to "bomb civilians in Ukraine."

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said he welcomed Trump's peacemaking efforts, but cautioned against buying into Kremlin propaganda.

"The problem is Russian imperialism, not Ukraine's desire to live freely. ... If Putin were serious about peace talks, he would not have been attacking Ukraine all day today," Lipavsky wrote on X.

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Editors' Picks