Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast injures civilian

Russian forces shelled the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast at 11 a.m., injuring a civilian and damaging a home, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported on Oct. 22.



The 39-year-old victim was reportedly rushed to the hospital where she received medical treatment.



The morning attack came hours after Russia shelled residential buildings in the nearby town of Kupiansk, injuring three people including two teenagers.



Russia also targeted the districts of Chuhuiv and Izium in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.



Late on Oct. 21, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles, hitting the depot of the Ukrainian privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych.



The attack killed at least six people and injured 17, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.



"This is an exclusively civilian object. The Russians committed yet more terror against the civilian population of the Kharkiv region," Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram following the attack.