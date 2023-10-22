Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast injures civilian

by Dominic Culverwell October 22, 2023 5:35 PM 1 min read
Damaged caused by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 22. (Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office/ Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast at 11 a.m., injuring a civilian and damaging a home, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported on Oct. 22.

The 39-year-old victim was reportedly rushed to the hospital where she received medical treatment.

The morning attack came hours after Russia shelled residential buildings in the nearby town of Kupiansk, injuring three people including two teenagers.

Russia also targeted the districts of Chuhuiv and Izium in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

Late on Oct. 21, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles, hitting the depot of the Ukrainian privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych.

The attack killed at least six people and injured 17, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"This is an exclusively civilian object. The Russians committed yet more terror against the civilian population of the Kharkiv region," Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram following the attack.

Son, widow of fallen soldier killed in Russia’s attack on Kharkiv Oblast village
Russian troops launched a missile attack on a grocery store and a café in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 5, where a funeral reception was being held on the occasion of the reburial of a Ukrainian soldier, said Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.