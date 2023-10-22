Russian attack on Kupiansk injures 3, including teenagers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the town of Kupiansk at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 22, hitting residential buildings and injuring three people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Among those injured are two teenagers aged 15 and 17 and a 63-year-old woman.

The governor said that all three were hospitalized following the attack. The woman and a 15-year-old girl are in critical condition.

The aftermath of the Russian attack against Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 22, 2023. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)

Apart from Kupiansk, other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the Chuhuiv and Izium districts came under attack over the past day.

Late on Oct. 21, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles, hitting the depot of the Ukrainian privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych.

The attack killed six people and injured 16, according to Syniehubov.

"This is an exclusively civilian object. The Russians committed yet more terror against the civilian population of the Kharkiv region," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram following the attack.