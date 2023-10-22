Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Update: 16 wounded in Russian missile attack on post office in Kharkiv Oblast

by Olena Goncharova October 22, 2023 5:50 AM 1 min read
Police document evidence at the site of Russian attack on Kharkiv district late on Oct. 22. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of wounded in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv district on Oct. 21 increased by two people, and now stands at 16, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.  

Russian forces attacked the region with S-300 missiles on the evening of  Oct. 21, killing six people at the depot of the Ukrainian privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych. The village is located 16 kilometers west of Kharkiv.

As of 2:30 a.m. local time a total of 22 people were at the depot, according to the Interior Ministry. Most of the employees, aged 19 to 42, sustained shrapnel wounds.

"This is an exclusively civilian site, the Russians committed yet another terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region!" Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Oblast remains a frequent target of Russian strikes.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
