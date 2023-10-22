Update: 16 wounded in Russian missile attack on post office in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of wounded in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv district on Oct. 21 increased by two people, and now stands at 16, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

Russian forces attacked the region with S-300 missiles on the evening of Oct. 21, killing six people at the depot of the Ukrainian privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych. The village is located 16 kilometers west of Kharkiv.

As of 2:30 a.m. local time a total of 22 people were at the depot, according to the Interior Ministry. Most of the employees, aged 19 to 42, sustained shrapnel wounds.

"This is an exclusively civilian site, the Russians committed yet another terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region!" Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Oblast remains a frequent target of Russian strikes.



