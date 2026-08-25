Chernihiv Oblast hit by 45 Russian attacks as 5 killed, dozens injured across Ukraine in past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five people and injured 99 others over the past day, local authorities said, with Chernihiv Oblast among the hardest hit after Russia launched a wave of strikes following Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, a Kh-31P guided missile, and 150 drones at Ukraine, the Air Force said. As of 9 a.m., air defenses had downed or suppressed 124 drones, while strikes were recorded at 17 locations. The attack was still ongoing at the time of the report.

In Chernihiv Oblast, 38 people were injured as Russian forces carried out 45 attacks across the region, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In the city of Chernihiv, 25 people were injured in a strike on a high-rise residential building. The blast also shattered windows in nearby residential and administrative buildings and damaged more than 20 cars.

Later in the evening, a Russian attack drone struck a building in the center of the city of Mena that houses telecommunications operators, injuring 12 people, including four teenagers. Three people were hospitalized in moderate condition.

"Another absolutely cynical Russian strike — the city center, many people, purely civilian objects all around," Chaus said.

Russian forces also launched waves of Gerbera and Geran-type drones at Koriukivka overnight, striking several local businesses and damaging warehouses, outbuildings, and trucks. A 15-year-old girl was injured.

Russian drones also struck a woodworking enterprise, the Yalivshchyna regional landscape park, and open areas in Chernihiv, while critical infrastructure across the region was also hit, Chaus said.

Elsewhere across Ukraine, Russian attacks continued to cause civilian casualties.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 23 others, including one child, were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed, while one woman was injured in attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and 13 others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured 15 people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Three people were injured in Russian attacks across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, local authorities said.

In Sumy Oblast, five civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in Russian attacks, local authorities said.

In Kyiv, one woman was injured after debris from a Russian drone hit a 16-story residential building in the Holosiivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The strike damaged walls and shattered windows on the 14th floor.