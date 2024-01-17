Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bulgaria has yet to send Ukraine pledged armored vehicles

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2024 11:45 PM 2 min read
Military personnel take part in the Pirin Sentinel 23 multinational battle group military exercises in Novo Selo, Bulgaria on May 31, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes (Borislav Troshev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria has still not sent Ukraine the 100 armored vehicles the country's parliament approved in December, the Bulgarian media outlet BNR reported on Jan. 17, citing comments made at the parliament's defense committee.

Bulgaria's parliament approved two tranches of military aid to Ukraine on Dec. 8, including the delivery of 100 older armored vehicles from the Interior Ministry's stocks together with armaments and spare parts, free of charge. The decision to send the vehicles overrode a veto by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said the delay in delivering the vehicles was related to shipping costs.

It is possible for the Bulgarian government to pay for the delivery itself, Tagarev said, but the government was still exploring other options, and hoped that other allies of Ukraine would support the transfer financially.

"This is...a very serious logistical operation," he said.

Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with a variety of aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but pro-Russian sentiment has remained prevalent in the country.

Many Bulgarians also support a position of neutrality regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. A poll conducted in October 2022 found that 67.5% of respondents preferred their government take no side in the war.

Bulgaria has become increasingly supportive of Ukraine as the war has progressed.

Almost 65% of Bulgarians polled in June 2023 supported Ukraine's accession to the EU, and 64% were in favor of supplying military aid.

Another 66% wanted the government to ban Russian state-owned media.

Bulgaria’s Soviet stockpiles and large defense industry may be key to Ukraine’s success
Bulgaria has had to walk a fine line, trying to covertly support Ukraine without provoking Russia. The Balkan state has been historically influenced by Moscow. Opinions on Ukraine are split among its 6.7 million people, many of whom buy into Kremlin propaganda. The new coalition government elected…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.