Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bulgarian Defense Minister: 'Pro-Russian disinformation weakening Bulgarian army'

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 17, 2023 9:46 AM 2 min read
Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov and Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev during Budanov's official visit to Bulgaria, in a photo posted on Aug. 8, 2023. (Bulgarian military intelligence)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Pro-Russian disinformation targeting Bulgaria has started to "seriously affect the army's ability to fight," Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said at a debate in parliament on Nov. 15, cited by the news outlet Euractiv.

In particular, pro-Russian opposition parties were responsible for spreading disinformation that alleged Bulgaria's support for Ukraine would lead to direct military conflict with Russia.

Tagarev said the disinformation campaign has spread fear among young men, affecting their desire to choose a military career.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Tagarev noted that the number of applicants for Bulgaria's military academies has dropped by 35%, and there are currently 6,000 vacancies open for positions in the military.

Concerns about Russia's malign influence in Bulgaria preceded February 2022.  Pro-Russian narratives and disinformation are spread in the country by both Russian media and local actors, such as the politicians and political parties mentioned by Tagarev.

Although Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with a variety of aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, pro-Russian sentiment has remained prevalent in the country.

Many Bulgarians also support a position of neutrality regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. A poll conducted in October 2022 found that 67.5% of respondents preferred their government take no side in the war.

However, Bulgaria has become increasingly supportive of Ukraine as the war has progressed.

Almost 65% of Bulgarians polled in June 2023 supported Ukraine's accession to the EU, and 64% were in favor of supplying military aid.

Another 66% wanted the government to ban Russian state-owned media.

Tagarev reiterated his support for Ukraine, saying, “By protecting itself, Ukraine is protecting Europe from the Kremlin. If Ukraine loses, be ready to at least double the resources Bulgaria allocates for defense.”

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary; death toll of Selydove attack rises to 4
Key developments of Nov. 16: * Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron * Death toll of Donetsk Oblast attack rises to 4 * Ukraine’s secret ‘Black Box’ project revealed to be long-range attack drones * Russian attack damages thermal power plant fourth time * Air Force: Ukraine dow…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
9:51 AM

Border Guard Service: Truck traffic across Slovak border partially resumes.

Trucks were able to pass through the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border crossing as of Dec. 14, albeit at a slower pace of around 3-4 per hour. As of 6 a.m. local time, the border guard service said that 24 trucks have been cleared by Slovak border controls and another 28 were registered for departure from Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.