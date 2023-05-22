Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Intelligence chief tells Russian soldiers to surrender, says frontline situation will get worse

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2023 4:58 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov addressed Russian soldiers in a video on May 22, urging them to surrender if they do not want to die because the situation on the battlefield is set to "get worse."

"For over a year now, the Kremlin regime has been unable to achieve a single goal set at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. I am appealing to the Russian soldiers who were lucky enough to survive the meat grinder and the battered trenches – it’s going to get worse. You have the choice to die or to save your life," Budanov says in the video, speaking Russian.

Budanov goes on to mention the project "I Want to Live" which helps Russian soldiers to safely surrender to Ukraine. According to Budanov, "hundreds" of Russians have already surrendered across the front line.

"Now they are safe, living in decent conditions under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross, with access to three meals a day and the opportunity to call home and receive packages," Budanov added.

Ukraine is expected to launch its latest counteroffensive in several directions over the coming weeks to take back more of its territory under Russian occupation.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
