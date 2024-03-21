Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Business, Polish border blockade, Poland protests
Edit post

Border Guard: Polish protesters unblock Medyka-Shehyni border crossing

by Martin Fornusek March 21, 2024 1:26 PM 1 min read
Polish farmers take part in a protest against the EU Green Deal and the import of Ukrainian grain in Warsaw.
Polish farmers take part in a protest against the EU Green Deal and the import of Ukrainian grain in Warsaw, Poland on March 6, 2024. (Omar Marques/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish protesters have completely lifted their blockade at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing at the Polish-Ukrainian border, Ukraine's Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Hromadske on March 21.

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at six border crossings, including Medyka-Shehyni, in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and EU's Green Deal.

A blockade at one of the checkpoints – Korczowa-Krakovets – was lifted earlier this month. Protests are ongoing at the remaining four crossings: Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Zosin-Ustyluh, and Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv.

Protesters at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing initially announced shortly before noon on March 20 that they would start restricting the passage of buses, in addition to trucks. At around 9 p.m. Kyiv time, Ukrainian border guards received information that the blockade at this crossing would be lifted completely, Demchenko said.

As of the morning of March 21, 850 trucks are waiting in lines in Poland at the four blocked crossings, with the most problematic being Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Polish farmers also launched large-scale protests across Poland on March 20, with the Polish police reporting hundreds of protest events across all regions of the country. Similar protests were held in Warsaw on March 6 and on Feb. 27.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.