Border Guard: Polish protesters unblock Medyka-Shehyni border crossing

Polish protesters have completely lifted their blockade at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing at the Polish-Ukrainian border, Ukraine's Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Hromadske on March 21.

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at six border crossings, including Medyka-Shehyni, in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and EU's Green Deal.

A blockade at one of the checkpoints – Korczowa-Krakovets – was lifted earlier this month. Protests are ongoing at the remaining four crossings: Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Zosin-Ustyluh, and Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv.

Protesters at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing initially announced shortly before noon on March 20 that they would start restricting the passage of buses, in addition to trucks. At around 9 p.m. Kyiv time, Ukrainian border guards received information that the blockade at this crossing would be lifted completely, Demchenko said.

As of the morning of March 21, 850 trucks are waiting in lines in Poland at the four blocked crossings, with the most problematic being Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Polish farmers also launched large-scale protests across Poland on March 20, with the Polish police reporting hundreds of protest events across all regions of the country. Similar protests were held in Warsaw on March 6 and on Feb. 27.