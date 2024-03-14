Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Business, Polish border blockade, Eastern Europe
Edit post

Border Guard: Krakovets border crossing remains open for trucks going to Poland

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2024 4:23 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian trucks sit blocked by Polish protesters near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing point Yahodyn-Dorohusk on Nov. 25, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Korczowa-Krakovets crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border remains open for trucks heading to Poland despite initial reports that Polish protesters would resume the blockade on March 13, Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on March 14.

Polish farmers began blocking six border crossings, including Korczowa-Krakovets, in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and EU environmental policies.

The protesters suspended the blockade of trucks at Korcozwa-Krakovets last weekend. Although Ukraine's Customs Service initially said that, according to the Polish side, the blockade was to resume there on March 13, this did not come to pass.

"We had preliminary information that they were planning to renew the blockade on March 13, but this did not happen yesterday," Demchenko said on air.

The five other crossings – Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Medyka-Shehyni, Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv, and Zosin-Ustyluh – remain blocked for trucks. Approximately 1,050 trucks are waiting on Polish territory at the five blocked checkpoints.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Polish farmers, agrarian workers, foresters, and hunters staged a general strike in Warsaw on March 6, a week after Polish farmers organized a mass protest in Warsaw on Feb. 27

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:40 AM

Polish official: Border protests will be resolved within weeks.

Negotiations between the Polish and Ukrainian governments will take a few weeks to resolve the issue of Polish farmers blocking the border with Ukraine, Pawel Kowal, Chairman of the Polish Sejm's Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview with publicly funded radio broadcaster Ukrainian Radio.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.