Border Guard: Krakovets border crossing remains open for trucks going to Poland

The Korczowa-Krakovets crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border remains open for trucks heading to Poland despite initial reports that Polish protesters would resume the blockade on March 13, Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on March 14.

Polish farmers began blocking six border crossings, including Korczowa-Krakovets, in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and EU environmental policies.

The protesters suspended the blockade of trucks at Korcozwa-Krakovets last weekend. Although Ukraine's Customs Service initially said that, according to the Polish side, the blockade was to resume there on March 13, this did not come to pass.

"We had preliminary information that they were planning to renew the blockade on March 13, but this did not happen yesterday," Demchenko said on air.

The five other crossings – Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Medyka-Shehyni, Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv, and Zosin-Ustyluh – remain blocked for trucks. Approximately 1,050 trucks are waiting on Polish territory at the five blocked checkpoints.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.



