Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Poland protests, Polish border blockade, European Union, farmer protests, Business
Edit post

Polish farmers stage general strike in Warsaw

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2024 1:33 PM 1 min read
Polish farmers take part in a protest against the EU Green Deal and the import of Ukrainian grain in Warsaw, Poland on March 6, 2024. (Omar Marques/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers, agrarian workers, foresters, and hunters staged a general strike in Warsaw on March 6 in protest against Ukrainian agricultural imports and EU environmental policies.

The strike comes a week after Polish farmers organized a mass protest in Warsaw on Feb. 27, when tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital following months of protests on the border with Ukraine.

Polish farmers are opposed the EU's Green Deal policies and Ukrainian agricultural imports to the EU, claiming that Ukrainian imports create unfair competition.

The farmers said on Feb. 27 that they plan to organize a general strike in Warsaw on March 6 if no action is taken to implement their demands.

The protest on March 6 began at 11 a.m. local time in front of Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office. Protesting farmers told Polish media outlet RMF24 that they "expect the Green Deal to be completely removed from EU policy."

The police have warned of traffic disruption to some roads leading into Warsaw and closed multiple roads in the city center, according to local media reports.  

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a press conference on March 4 that the border blockade and ongoing trade disputes with Poland have a higher economic cost to Warsaw than Kyiv.  

Only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports are transported by road, with 90% being shipped out via maritime routes, he said.

He pointed to a "pre-election struggle" taking place in Poland, where local elections are scheduled for April and European elections are scheduled for June.

"Frankly, the pre-election struggle is taking place in Poland today, and we understand Polish internal politics," Shmyhal said. A similar escalation over grain disputes took place last autumn, shortly before the Polish parliamentary elections.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:24 PM

Moldova warns of Russian interference in elections, EU accession.

Alexandru Musteata, the head of the Moldovan intelligence agency (SIS), said that the SIS possesses "certain information" about Russia's destabilization campaign in the next two years designed to compromise Chisinau's European integration and draw the country back into the Kremlin's orbit.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:03 AM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland to step down.

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.
2:50 AM

Russian drones hit Sumy.

The regional administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.
1:35 AM

Fire breaks out at ecopark in Kyiv.

A fire broke out at the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the evening of March 5, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The blaze was extinguished shortly before midnight.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.