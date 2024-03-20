Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine
Edit post

Border Guard: Polish protesters block buses at Medyka-Shehyni crossing

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2024 12:56 PM 1 min read
Polish farmers with tractors and vehicles block roads during a demonstration against the import of Ukrainian grain in Sulechow, Poland, on Feb. 20, 2024. (Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish protesters had begun restricting the passage of buses at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border at 11:10 a.m. Kyiv time on March 20, Ukraine's Border Guard Service announced.

According to the information from the Polish side, the protesters plan to allow one bus per two hours to pass in either direction.

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at six border crossings, including Medyka-Shehyni, in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and EU environmental policies.

While the blockade was lifted at one crossing – Korczowa-Krakovets – on March 9, protests continue at the remaining five.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Polish farmers also launched large-scale protests across Poland on March 20, with the Polish police reporting 580 protest events across all regions of the country.

Similar protests were held in Warsaw on March 6 and on Feb. 27.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
