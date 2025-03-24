The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report
News Feed, Ukraine, Sumy Oblast, Missile attack, Civilian casualties
Russian missile strike on Sumy injures 74, including 13 children

by Martin Fornusek March 24, 2025 3:29 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Sumy, Ukraine, on March 24, 2025. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile strike against the central part of the northeastern city of Sumy on March 24 injured 74 civilians, including 13 children, the Sumy City Council reported.

Russian forces launched the attack against residential areas and infrastructure facilities, including children's hospitals, said Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar.

Several high-rise buildings and a school were damaged, Governor Volodymyr Artiukh reported.

The full consequences of the attack are being determined as relevant services are working on the scene.

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Sumy, Ukraine, on March 24, 2025. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Author: Martin Fornusek

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.