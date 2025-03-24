Russian missile strike on Sumy injures 74, including 13 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile strike against the central part of the northeastern city of Sumy on March 24 injured 74 civilians, including 13 children, the Sumy City Council reported.

Russian forces launched the attack against residential areas and infrastructure facilities, including children's hospitals, said Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar.

Several high-rise buildings and a school were damaged, Governor Volodymyr Artiukh reported.

The full consequences of the attack are being determined as relevant services are working on the scene.