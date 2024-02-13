Biden: Trump's NATO comments dangerous, shameful, un-American

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent anti-NATO comments send a dangerous and "un-American" message to the international community, U.S. President Joe Biden said from the White House on Feb. 13.

"For God’s sake, it’s dumb, it’s shameful, it’s dangerous, it’s un-American," Biden said.

Trump, who is seeking re-election, drew criticism for saying on Feb. 10 that he would not protect NATO countries who fail to meet their spending commitments. "In fact, I would encourage (Russia) to do whatever the hell they want," he said at a campaign rally.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates called the statement "unhinged" in a response issued the following day.

Biden addressed Trump's inflammatory claims in a statement urging the House of Representatives to pass a supplementary funding bill that would send $60 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. The Senate passed the bipartisan aid package early on Feb. 13.

"The stakes were already high for American security before this bill was passed in the Senate last night," Biden said.

"But in recent days, those stakes have risen. And that’s because the former President has set a dangerous and shockingly, frankly, un-American signal to the world."

Biden called Trump's remarks an "invitation" to Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade NATO allies. He also said that approving the funding package was a way of "standing up to Putin."

The bill faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled House, where it must be put to a vote before Biden can sign it into law. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump loyalist, has already said that he will not support any bill that does not include dramatic changes to immigration and border policy.

Republicans in Congress have stalled aid to Ukraine for months in a contentious debate about the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 elections, has lobbied aggressively against bipartisan border legislation and aid to Ukraine.

"No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator," Biden said.

"Well, let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will."