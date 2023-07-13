Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Biden: No real prospect of Putin using nuclear weapons

by Martin Fornusek July 13, 2023 7:05 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed Federal budget for the fiscal year 2024 at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9, 2023. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden said on July 13 that there is no real prospect of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons against Ukraine or the West.

"Not only the West, but China and the rest of the world have said: don't go there," Biden said at a press conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

The U.S. president was commenting on the likelihood of a nuclear strike due to growing disarray among the Russian leadership, particularly following the Wagner Group rebellion on June 23-24.

As the West is ramping up military support for Ukraine, Russian officials are responding with open or veiled nuclear threats against Kyiv and its partners.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the provision of the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets will be treated by the Kremlin as a "nuclear threat," as these aircraft are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has also threatened to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine and elsewhere in Eastern Europe and said that the increased NATO support for Ukraine could lead to World War III.

Ukraine's officials have warned that the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been mined by the Russian forces in preparation for a nuclear terror attack.

Locals near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant brace for potential disaster: ‘It would be the end of us’
Editor’s note: For this story, the Kyiv Independent talked to residents who live in Russian-occupied settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. For their safety, we have changed their names. From the rooftop of his home, Anton can easily see the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear plant…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.