Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lavrov calls transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine 'nuclear threat'

by Daria Bevziuk and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 13, 2023 7:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with pro-Kremlin newspaper Lenta.ru, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia perceives the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine as a nuclear threat due to what Lavrov says is the jets' capacity to carry nuclear weapons.

According to Lavrov, Russia has informed the U.S., U.K., and France, also nuclear powers, that Russia "cannot ignore that these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons," adding that "no assurances will help here."

Lavrov said the Russian military "will not sort out whether each specific aircraft of the is equipped for the delivery of nuclear weapons or not," saying that the very appearance of such systems in Ukraine will be considered by Russia as a nuclear threat from the West.

While Ukraine has yet to receive any F-16 jets from its Western partners, an international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on the advanced fighter jets was officially announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius this week and the U.S. has said providing Ukraine with the jets remains a priority.

Following the announcement of the coalition in May, Lavrov said the pledged delivery of fighter jets by some Western countries is an "unacceptable escalation," criticizing the West for what he called an attempt to "weaken Russia."

Lavrov’s deputy Alexander Grushko also claimed in May that Western countries would face “colossal risks” if Ukraine were to receive the aircraft.

Ukraine war latest: G7 agrees on long-term security commitment for Ukraine
Key developments on July 12: * G7 unveils plan to deter future Russian aggression against Ukraine * Zelensky meets Biden, NATO leaders on sideline of NATO summit * NATO allies pledge new military package for Ukraine * Russian attacks wounds 18, including 6 children, in Zaporizhzhia The Group o…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Daria Bevziuk, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.