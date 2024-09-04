The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, EU, European Union, Belarusian regime
Edit post

Belarus to host 'migration conference' in November 2024 with participation of some EU ministers

by Sonya Bandouil September 4, 2024 3:21 AM 1 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko meets with foreign media at his residence, the Independence Palace, Minsk, Belarus, on July 6, 2023. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Belarus plans to host an international conference on combating illegal migration in November 2024, with participation from some European Union ministers, according to Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov.

Despite Belarus's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which has led to EU sanctions and reduced cooperation, some EU ministers have confirmed their attendance.

In recent years, Peter Szijjarto of Hungary has been the only EU foreign minister to visit Belarus.

The conference aims to discuss Belarus's efforts to manage illegal migration, amidst ongoing tensions with the EU.

Ryzhenkov said that the Belarusian government is committed to promoting "peace, security, and stability" across Europe.


Though the Belarusian army is not currently directly involved in the invasion of Ukraine, Belarus is Russia’s closest ally and hosts Russian troops and missiles. The two countries have also carried out joint nuclear drills.

Mongolia fails to arrest Putin due to ‘energy dependence, neutrality,’ Politico reports
“Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and over 20% of electricity from our immediate neighborhood (Russia), which has previously suffered interruption for technical reasons. This supply is critical to ensure our existence and that of our people,” the Mongolian spokesperson said in a statem…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Several Ukrainian ministers submit resignations amid reports of government reshuffle.

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.