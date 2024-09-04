Belarus to host 'migration conference' in November 2024 with participation of some EU ministers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarus plans to host an international conference on combating illegal migration in November 2024, with participation from some European Union ministers, according to Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov.



Despite Belarus's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which has led to EU sanctions and reduced cooperation, some EU ministers have confirmed their attendance.



In recent years, Peter Szijjarto of Hungary has been the only EU foreign minister to visit Belarus.



The conference aims to discuss Belarus's efforts to manage illegal migration, amidst ongoing tensions with the EU.



Ryzhenkov said that the Belarusian government is committed to promoting "peace, security, and stability" across Europe.



Though the Belarusian army is not currently directly involved in the invasion of Ukraine, Belarus is Russia’s closest ally and hosts Russian troops and missiles. The two countries have also carried out joint nuclear drills.