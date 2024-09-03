Mongolia fails to arrest Putin due to 'energy dependence, neutrality,' Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mongolia's energy dependence complicates the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, a Mongolian government spokesperson told Politico in a statement on Sept. 3.

Putin is visiting Mongolia at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukhб which marks his first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statut, which obligates signatories to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023 for the forcible transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Both Ukraine and the West called on Mongolia to arrest the Russian president. After the country failed to do so, Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said that Mongolia would face "consequences" for its decision.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Aug. 30 that Putin's visit was being prepared "carefully," adding that the Russian government had "no concerns" about the trip.

"Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products and over 20% of electricity from our immediate neighborhood (Russia), which has previously suffered interruption for technical reasons. This supply is critical to ensure our existence and that of our people," the Mongolian spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, Mongolia has always maintained "a policy of neutrality" in its diplomatic relations.

Mongolia has not actively supported Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine but has also refrained from voting to condemn it at the United Nations.



