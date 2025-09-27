Belarus proposes building nuclear plant to supply electricity to occupied Ukraine

Belarus has proposed building a nuclear power plant on its territory that could supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sept. 26, Reuters reported.

"If a decision is made, we will immediately begin building a new power unit or a new station if there is a need (for electricity) in western Russia and in the liberated regions," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Russia and its allies use the word "liberated" to refer to territories occupied by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

"Financing is not an issue at all. If there is a consumer who will take electricity and pay the required tariff, it's not a problem at all," Putin said in response.

Belarusian state media reported that discussions on where to build the new plant were ongoing.

"Personally, I have some doubts about where to build it. Either a third unit at the current station in Ostrovets, or to place it in the east. We can build in both places. I think we will decide soon," Lukashenko said.

While Belarus is not directly involved with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the country has supported Russian troop movements throughout the war.

At the outset of the full-scale invasion, Belarus permitted its territory to be used as a staging ground for Russia’s attempt to seize Kyiv from the southern border.