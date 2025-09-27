KI logo
Belarus proposes building nuclear plant to supply electricity to occupied Ukraine

by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, on September 26, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov / POOL / AFP)

Belarus has proposed building a nuclear power plant on its territory that could supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sept. 26, Reuters reported.

"If a decision is made, we will immediately begin building a new power unit or a new station if there is a need (for electricity) in western Russia and in the liberated regions," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Russia and its allies use the word "liberated" to refer to territories occupied by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

"Financing is not an issue at all. If there is a consumer who will take electricity and pay the required tariff, it's not a problem at all," Putin said in response.

Belarusian state media reported that discussions on where to build the new plant were ongoing.

"Personally, I have some doubts about where to build it. Either a third unit at the current station in Ostrovets, or to place it in the east. We can build in both places. I think we will decide soon," Lukashenko said.

While Belarus is not directly involved with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the country has supported Russian troop movements throughout the war.

At the outset of the full-scale invasion, Belarus permitted its territory to be used as a staging ground for Russia’s attempt to seize Kyiv from the southern border.

Article image
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

