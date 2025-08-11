Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Azerbaijan, Armenia publish text of initialed peace agreement

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Azerbaijan, Armenia publish text of initialed peace agreement
US President Donald Trump (C), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (L) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shake hands after signing an agreement in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 8, 2025. Donald Trump said that Armenia and Azerbaijan were committed to a permanent peace as he hosted a White House summit with the leaders of the two South Caucasus nations, which have fought for decades. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

Armenia and Azerbaijan have published the text of a peace agreement they initialed on Aug. 8 during a trilateral summit with the U.S. in Washington, D.C., their foreign ministries announced on Aug. 11.

The 17-point document affirms mutual recognition of each country’s borders as defined during the Soviet Union era and specifies that neither side has, nor will raise, territorial claims against the other.

The two nations have been sworn enemies for decades, engaging in two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh region, a long-disputed enclave primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, but internationally recognized as Azerbaijan territory.

Azerbaijan recaptured the territory from Armenian forces in a swift 2023 offensive, prompting the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians. Despite holding previous talks aimed at a peaceful resolution, including a meeting last month in the United Arab Emirates, a breakthrough had proven elusive until now.

"For more than 35 years, Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a bitter conflict that resulted in tremendous suffering for both nations… Many tried to find a resolution… and they were unsuccessful. With this accord, we’ve finally succeeded in making peace," U.S. President Donald Trump said during a ceremony where the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration on peace and bilateral economic agreements.

Both countries also pledged to refrain from the use or threat of force against each other’s territorial integrity or political independence, and from interfering in one another’s internal affairs. They also agreed not to deploy third-party forces along their shared border.

Diplomatic relations will be established once the sides exchange "instruments of ratification," with further talks to follow on border delimitation and demarcation. The agreement also provides for the creation of a bilateral commission to oversee its implementation and requires both countries to withdraw mutual claims in international courts within a month of the deal taking effect.

The document also said both countries agreed to establish a bilateral commission to oversee the implementation of the peace deal, and withdraw mutual claims in international courts within a month after the deal enters into force, among other matters.

"The present Agreement is concluded in the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and English languages, with all three texts being equally authentic. In case of divergence as to the meaning of a provision under any of the authentic texts, the English text shall prevail," the text reads.

Breakthrough unlikely at Putin-Trump meeting as US, Russia, Ukraine differ on key issues
As U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, prepare for a bilateral meeting on Aug. 15 in Alaska, the aims of the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine appear to contradict each other. “At the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I’ll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made,” Trump told reporters on Aug. 11. Experts say the hastily organized summit will most likely fail to bring Trump, Putin, and President Volodymyr Zelensky to an agreement on a fu
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image

AzerbaijanArmeniaDonald TrumpUnited StatesNagorno-Karabakh
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, August 11
 (Updated:  )
Russian attacks kill 7, injure 49 in Ukraine over past day.

Russian forces launched 71 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 59 Russian drones, while 12 drones hit six different locations.

Show More

Editors' Picks