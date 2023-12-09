Skip to content
Authorities: Russian attack on Kherson injures 2

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2023 4:06 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: Damage to Kherson's regional administration building that happened in December 2022 is seen on Nov. 1 2023, in Kherson, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson on Dec. 9, wounding two residents, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

One of the victims, a 58-year-old woman, was hospitalized with an explosive wound and a head injury, according to the regional authorities.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson Oblast’s city of Beryslav on the morning of Dec. 9, killing one person and injuring another, the regional prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

The prosecutor's office said they were investigating the incident as a potential war crime and a case of intentional murder.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
