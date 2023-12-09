Authorities: Russian attack on Kherson injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson on Dec. 9, wounding two residents, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

One of the victims, a 58-year-old woman, was hospitalized with an explosive wound and a head injury, according to the regional authorities.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson Oblast’s city of Beryslav on the morning of Dec. 9, killing one person and injuring another, the regional prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

The prosecutor's office said they were investigating the incident as a potential war crime and a case of intentional murder.