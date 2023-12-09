Skip to content
Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast kills 1, injures 1

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2023 12:44 PM 1 min read
A view of the shallow Dnipro River near the destructed Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Beryslav city of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on June 26, 2023. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Svitlana Horieva/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone dropped explosives on the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of Dec. 9, killing one and injuring another, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

The attack occurred as the two were walking down the street. One person was fatally injured as a result, and the other received shrapnel wounds and was being treated, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The prosecutor's office said they were investigating the incident as a potential war crime and a case of intentional murder.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Beryslav lies around 70 kilometers east of the city of Kherson and just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
