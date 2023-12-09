Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast kills 1, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone dropped explosives on the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of Dec. 9, killing one and injuring another, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

The attack occurred as the two were walking down the street. One person was fatally injured as a result, and the other received shrapnel wounds and was being treated, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The prosecutor's office said they were investigating the incident as a potential war crime and a case of intentional murder.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Beryslav lies around 70 kilometers east of the city of Kherson and just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka.