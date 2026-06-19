Australia announces $70 million in arms funding for Ukraine through PURL initiative

Australia will contribute 100 million AUD ($70 million) over the next 12 months to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative for funding the purchase of U.S.-made weapons for Kyiv, the Australian government said on June 19.

Two contributions of 50 million AUD ($35 million) each will be made, after Ukraine became one of the first non-NATO member states to fund the program in December 2025, according to a press release.

"What happens in Ukraine matters here in the Indo-Pacific, which is why it is so important for Australia to stay the course and continue to stand with Ukraine until they find peace on their terms," said Australian Defense Minister David Marles in the press release.

In the first year of Russia's war against Ukraine, Australia was the top non-NATO contributor of military aid to Ukraine, with its Bushmaster armored mobility vehicles widely praised for protecting soldiers on the battlefield. Yet despite sending 49 older U.S.-made Abrams tanks in 2025, Australia has since fallen significantly behind other partners in the Coalition of the Willing in total aid contributions.

Since the incoming Trump administration ended the large-scale funding and delivery of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, Kyiv has had to rely mostly on European support and its own domestic defense industry to stay in the fight on the battlefield.

Signed by the U.S. and NATO in July 2025, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) agreement lays out a mechanism for NATO member states and partners to purchase high-priority equipment for Ukraine.

The program is seen as especially critical for the delivery of unique, expensive, and highly sought-after systems like the PAC-3 interceptor missile for the Patriot air defense system.

Twenty-five countries, including two non-NATO member states Australia and New Zealand, have so far joined the initiative.

The first shipment of arms for Ukraine purchased under the PURL initiative arrived in September 2025, two months after the agreement was announced in Washington by U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Canberra's announcement comes in the wake of the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on June 18, where large new contributions to PURL were announced by Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, while Belgium announced the delivery of seven more F-16 fighter jets.