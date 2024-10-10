Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 34 over past day

by Martin Fornusek October 10, 2024 10:31 AM 2 min read
A residential building damaged in a Russian drone attack against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight people and injured at least 34 over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 10.

Russia launched a missile attack against port infrastructure in the Odesa district on Oct. 9, hitting a Panama-flagged civilian vessel and killing seven people, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Eleven people were injured.

This was the third Russian attack against a civilian vessel in the last four days.

Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured at least two people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

An 82-year-old woman was hospitalized following a Russian drone strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih that hit a five-story residential building. Six people were evacuated from the damaged building.

A 45-year-old man was injured the same morning when Russian forces hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the Synelnykove district.

One civilian was injured in Donetsk Oblast after Russia attacked the village of Yasna Poliana, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. A school, two administrative buildings, several houses, and other buildings were damaged in the region.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured six people, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

An 81-year-old woman was injured during an attack against Kharkiv that damaged a 12-story residential building.

A 65-year-old man was injured in the town of Kupiansk, a 76-year-old woman and two 54-year-old men were wounded in the village of Kozacha Lopan, and a 49-year-old man was injured in the village of Zelenyi Hai.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 10 injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A high-rise building, six houses, a utility company, educational and medical institutions, and other buildings were damaged.

Four people were injured in a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Oct. 10, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Several houses were destroyed.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
