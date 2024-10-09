Skip to content
Russia's missile attack on Odesa Oblast kills 6, injures 11

by Olena Goncharova October 10, 2024 1:50 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Odesa Oblast overnight, damaging a cargo ship in the region overnight on Oct. 6, 2024. (Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority)
At least six people were killed and 11 injured in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s southern Odesa Oblast on Oct. 9, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram.

Russian forces targeted a Panama-flagged civilian container ship Shui Spirit, according to Oleksii Kuleba, the minister for the development of communities, territories, and infrastructure.

"Today, Ukraine remains the guarantor of food security. Therefore, it is important to stop the practice of this terror - with sufficient weapons, air defense, diplomacy, sanctions, and punishment for every war crime, Kuleba added.

Odesa Oblast Governor Kiper said that all victims are citizens of Ukraine. At least seven people are in serious condition and receive treatment at local hospitals.

The Oct. 9 incident marks the third attack in four days, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Kiper accused Russia of attempting to disrupt Ukraine’s maritime food corridor, which Kyiv established in August 2023 after Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal in July.

"I urge all states and organizations to condemn Russian attacks and take action to stop the aggressor, ensure freedom of navigation and global food security," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.