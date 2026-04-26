At least 8 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least eight people have been killed and 21 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 26.

Russia launched 144 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defense intercepted 124. 19 strikes were recorded in 11 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and one in the city of Druzhkivka, both near the front line. Five others were injured in the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes killed two people and injured four in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. He added that over the past day, Russian forces launched 788 attacks on 50 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian attack killed two men, aged 48 and 72, in the Bilopilska community, according to the Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring six people, over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Prokudin later added that a 69-year-old woman died in the hospital due to injuries sustained in the attack on Sadove village, Kherson Oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed in a Russian attack on Nikopolskyi district, four others were injured in the area near the city of Synelnykove, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted 18 settlements, injuring four people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

0:00 / 1× The fire broke out after Russia's attack on Odesa Oblast overnight on April 25, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones struck residential buildings and port infrastructure, injuring one person, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

As a result of the strike, technological equipment, oil tanks, freight vehicles, a civilian car, and a five-story residential building were damaged. "Fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished by rescue workers," Chaus added.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on the village of Lupareve, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian Forces launched a drone attack on the regional capital city of Chernihiv, striking several locations, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Houses and high-rise residential buildings, civilian vehicles, and a church were damaged in the attack, Chaus said. No casualties were reported in the city.